Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,393 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 2.5% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $545,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 42,260 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 29,776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 145,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.92. The stock had a trading volume of 935,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,273,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $54.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

