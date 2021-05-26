Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 3.06%.

Shares of CTRN traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $84.83. 12,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,785. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.03. The firm has a market cap of $798.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.76. Citi Trends has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $111.44.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTRN shares. TheStreet raised Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $68,739.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,145 shares in the company, valued at $770,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $1,314,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,716.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

