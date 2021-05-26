Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.550-4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $970 million-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $962.63 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN traded up $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,852. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.31. The company has a market capitalization of $800.34 million, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.76. Citi Trends has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 15.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Citi Trends will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $68,739.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $1,314,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,716.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

