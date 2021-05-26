Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,783 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 2.7% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.53. 750,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,685,000. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $160.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Wolfe Research downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.11.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

