Citigroup (NYSE:C) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.22

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.22 and last traded at $77.85, with a volume of 246367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.65.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

The firm has a market cap of $159.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.48.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

