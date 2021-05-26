Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will announce $16.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp posted sales of $17.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $65.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.50 million to $66.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $60.80 million, with estimates ranging from $60.40 million to $61.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ CZWI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.31. 17,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $144.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $14.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZWI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 214.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

