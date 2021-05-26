ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $16 million-$17.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.83 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ClearPoint Neuro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on ClearPoint Neuro in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLPT traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $18.20. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,682. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.45. ClearPoint Neuro has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.85 million, a P/E ratio of -43.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 22.55, a quick ratio of 21.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 60.73% and a negative net margin of 52.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

