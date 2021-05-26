Clever DeFi Trading Down 2.6% This Week (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Clever DeFi coin can currently be purchased for $2.01 or 0.00005191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Clever DeFi has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $22,573.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Clever DeFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00058800 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.77 or 0.00353993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00184864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.55 or 0.00816717 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00031803 BTC.

About Clever DeFi

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 756,780 coins and its circulating supply is 752,021 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clever DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Clever DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clever DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.