CloudCommerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CloudCommerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the April 29th total of 154,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,951,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CLWD stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,288,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,652,645. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. CloudCommerce has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.19.

CloudCommerce Company Profile

CloudCommerce, Inc provides digital advertising solutions worldwide. Its flagship solution SWARM, an audience intelligence solution offers products, such as BUZZ, a behavior based market research solution; THE SWARM, an intelligent audience building solution; HIVE, a redefined geographic targeting solution; and HONEY, a reporting and visualization tool.

