CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Short Interest Down 97.0% in May

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 97.0% from the April 29th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,373,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CMGO traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. 193,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,867,237. CMG Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
CMG Holdings Group Company Profile
Featured Article: Back-End Load
Receive News & Ratings for CMG Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMG Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.