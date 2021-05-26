CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Short Interest Down 97.0% in May

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 97.0% from the April 29th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,373,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CMGO traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. 193,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,867,237. CMG Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

CMG Holdings Group Company Profile

CMG Holdings Group, Inc, a marketing communications company, engages in the operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors in the United States. The company is involved in the production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities.

