Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $213.34 Million

Analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) will report sales of $213.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $201.50 million to $225.18 million. Coeur Mining posted sales of $154.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year sales of $882.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $867.80 million to $899.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $932.00 million, with estimates ranging from $887.00 million to $976.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.14.

CDE stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,325,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,657,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63 and a beta of 1.87. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $12.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 50,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 718,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 568,849 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

