Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.900-4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.80 billion-$18.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.81 billion.Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.
NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.03. 71,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,367,300. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.08 and a 200 day moving average of $77.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Societe Generale lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.82.
In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.