Collateral Pay (COLL) Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 26th. Collateral Pay has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $445,066.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002534 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00060219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.15 or 0.00353696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.00187395 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004065 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $316.65 or 0.00834840 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,728,002 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

