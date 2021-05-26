Color Platform (CLR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,186.00

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Color Platform has a market cap of $1.07 million and $2,186.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,273.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $743.78 or 0.01893840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.91 or 0.00450466 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00047020 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001658 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004099 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.