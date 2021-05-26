Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) PT Raised to $78.00

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $67.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Columbus McKinnon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Columbus McKinnon stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,662. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.35, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $57.06.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 1.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,282,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,283,000 after acquiring an additional 527,761 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 884,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after buying an additional 516,213 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,544,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,508,000 after purchasing an additional 200,606 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 1,412.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 182,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 170,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. It offers material handling equipment, such as electric and air hoists, manual hoists, trolleys, and winches; crane systems, including crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile workstation and jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifters, wire grips, hooks, shackles, chains, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, tie-downs, and load binders; and power fluid transfer technology, such as rotary unions and swivel joints.

