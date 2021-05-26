Comerica Bank Acquires 329 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in argenx were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARGX. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in argenx by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in argenx by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in argenx by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in argenx by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Kepler Capital Markets cut argenx to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.60.

argenx stock opened at $268.75 on Wednesday. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $199.75 and a 52 week high of $382.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.39 and a 200-day moving average of $296.09.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative return on equity of 50.37% and a negative net margin of 298.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.