Comerica Bank Acquires 642 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Entegris were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Entegris by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,403,000 after acquiring an additional 681,533 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Entegris by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,172,975,000 after buying an additional 240,561 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Entegris by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after buying an additional 24,086 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris stock opened at $113.07 on Wednesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.16 and a 1-year high of $126.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $754,859.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,847.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $197,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,709.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 555,562 shares of company stock valued at $66,632,939 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ENTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

