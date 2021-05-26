Comerica Bank Increases Stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 271,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,042,000 after purchasing an additional 34,222 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Slack Technologies by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Slack Technologies by 650.7% during the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 52,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 45,549 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Slack Technologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 91,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 13,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Slack Technologies by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Slack Technologies stock opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.63. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $44.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

WORK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.11.

In other Slack Technologies news, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,725 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $112,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 303,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,498,308.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $328,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,252.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 497,029 shares of company stock worth $20,771,815. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

