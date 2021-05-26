Comerica Bank Reduces Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after buying an additional 653,996 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 265,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 25,280 shares during the last quarter. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.78.

NLY stock opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $9.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.50.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

