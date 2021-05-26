Comerica Bank Sells 335 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,121,000 after buying an additional 206,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,894,000 after buying an additional 1,444,006 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,079,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,412,000 after buying an additional 38,458 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 804,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,364,000 after buying an additional 167,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,463,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAC opened at $158.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.56. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $266.00. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.49) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IAC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.45.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

