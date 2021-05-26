Commerce Bank Sells 12,000 Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,901,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,191,000 after acquiring an additional 336,588 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $2,932,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $1,352,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 113,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 121,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Jana Merfen acquired 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $277,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,523.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $325,350 in the last 90 days. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFB. Truist upped their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of CFB stock opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 1.40. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.56.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 9.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrossFirst Bankshares Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

