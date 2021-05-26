Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Upgraded to Sell at UBS Group

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CRZBY. Citigroup cut shares of Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Commerzbank to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Commerzbank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

CRZBY opened at $8.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $8.13.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

