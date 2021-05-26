Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of CFRUY opened at $11.43 on Monday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $11.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

