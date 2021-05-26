Conceal Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.91 Million (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 26th. During the last week, Conceal has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Conceal has a market capitalization of $3.91 million and $132,548.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,706.54 or 0.99892537 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00037016 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $426.93 or 0.01131022 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009483 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.71 or 0.00521134 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.08 or 0.00368446 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007989 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00091722 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004631 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,040,281 coins and its circulating supply is 11,276,021 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.