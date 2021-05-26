Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Price Target Increased to C$3.85 by Analysts at Raymond James

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.85 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CFF. CIBC increased their price objective on Conifex Timber from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Conifex Timber from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Conifex Timber stock opened at C$2.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51. Conifex Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$0.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.84.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$49.80 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conifex Timber will post 0.3385833 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

