ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $724.11 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) will post sales of $724.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $727.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $719.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ContextLogic.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. ContextLogic’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WISH shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital raised ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ContextLogic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

In other ContextLogic news, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 187,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $1,570,161.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,024,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,575,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $196,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,389.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,137,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,239,992 over the last three months. Company insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $947,580,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its position in ContextLogic by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,616 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $643,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in ContextLogic by 855.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 641,224 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. 45.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WISH traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $8.15. 15,722,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,909,189. ContextLogic has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.86.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ContextLogic (WISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.