Contrasting CAE (NYSE:CAE) & Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN)

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) and CAE (NYSE:CAE) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advent Technologies and CAE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advent Technologies $880,000.00 525.50 -$990,000.00 ($0.09) -111.44 CAE $2.26 billion 3.92 $234.11 million $0.36 83.83

CAE has higher revenue and earnings than Advent Technologies. Advent Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CAE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Advent Technologies and CAE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advent Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00 CAE 0 4 7 0 2.64

Advent Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 86.11%. CAE has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.54%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than CAE.

Profitability

This table compares Advent Technologies and CAE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advent Technologies N/A -1.90% -1.76% CAE -1.35% 4.94% 1.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.1% of Advent Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of CAE shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of CAE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CAE beats Advent Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells. It serves stationary power, portable power, automotive, aviation, energy storage, and sensor markets. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services. Its Defence and Security segment operates as a training systems integrator for defense forces in the air, land, and naval domains, as well as for government organizations responsible for public safety. The company's Healthcare segment designs and manufactures simulators; offers audiovisual and simulation center management solutions; and develops courseware and offers services for training of medical, nursing, and allied healthcare students, as well as medical practitioners. It trains approximately 220,000 civil and defence crewmembers, including approximately 135,000 pilots and various healthcare professionals. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in June 1993. CAE Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

