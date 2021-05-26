Contrasting Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) and NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF)

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) and NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Self Storage and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Self Storage $9.20 million 5.33 $270,000.00 N/A N/A NexPoint Real Estate Finance $38.98 million 2.71 $12.85 million $1.54 12.99

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Global Self Storage.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.0% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Global Self Storage pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays out 123.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Self Storage has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and NexPoint Real Estate Finance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Global Self Storage and NexPoint Real Estate Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Self Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00 NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 0 1 1 3.50

Global Self Storage currently has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 19.05%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a consensus price target of $20.75, suggesting a potential upside of 3.75%. Given Global Self Storage’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Global Self Storage is more favorable than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Profitability

This table compares Global Self Storage and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Self Storage 11.08% 2.59% 1.60% NexPoint Real Estate Finance 112.18% 15.38% 0.33%

Risk and Volatility

Global Self Storage has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NexPoint Real Estate Finance beats Global Self Storage on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

