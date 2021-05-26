Contrasting SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) and Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK)

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) and Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SmartFinancial and Capital Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartFinancial 0 0 1 1 3.50 Capital Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

SmartFinancial presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.70%. Capital Bancorp has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 44.83%. Given SmartFinancial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SmartFinancial is more favorable than Capital Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SmartFinancial and Capital Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartFinancial $133.04 million 2.67 $24.33 million $1.82 12.93 Capital Bancorp $158.31 million 1.89 $25.82 million $1.87 11.63

Capital Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than SmartFinancial. Capital Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SmartFinancial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SmartFinancial and Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartFinancial 22.85% 9.31% 0.97% Capital Bancorp 18.69% 20.63% 1.66%

Risk and Volatility

SmartFinancial has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.2% of SmartFinancial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of SmartFinancial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.8% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SmartFinancial beats Capital Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and residential real estate loans, consumer real estate loans, and construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans, including commercial and financial loans; mortgage loans; and consumer and other loans, such as direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts and other revolving credit loans, and educational loans. In addition, the company offers Internet and mobile banking services. As of March 1, 2021, it operated through 35 full-service branches located in East and Middle Tennessee, Alabama, and the Florida panhandle; and 1 loan production office and 1 service center. SmartFinancial, Inc. is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services. It also provides lending services, such as residential and commercial real estate, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as credit cards; and other consumer loans that include secured and unsecured installment, term, car, and boat loans to individuals. In addition, the company originates residential mortgages for sale in the secondary market; and offers short-term secured real estate financing services. It operates through five commercial bank branches, four mortgage offices, one loan production office, a limited service branch, corporate offices, and operations facilities in the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

