ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $234.70

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 234.70 ($3.07) and last traded at GBX 234.50 ($3.06), with a volume of 176962 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 231 ($3.02).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ConvaTec Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 199.80 ($2.61).

The firm has a market cap of £4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 59.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 214.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 203.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a GBX 2.85 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $1.31. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.43%.

In related news, insider Frank Schulkes sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48), for a total value of £6,950.20 ($9,080.48).

ConvaTec Group Company Profile (LON:CTEC)

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

