Corning Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the electronics maker on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Corning has raised its dividend by 41.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Corning has a payout ratio of 45.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Corning to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. Corning has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,350,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.30 per share, for a total transaction of $59,977.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,977.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,371,735 shares of company stock worth $3,060,356,423. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus raised their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

