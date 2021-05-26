CorVel (CRVL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $117.49 on Wednesday. CorVel has a 1 year low of $59.47 and a 1 year high of $121.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Get CorVel alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total value of $548,211.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,507,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,109,055.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $116,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,831,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,011 shares of company stock worth $11,721,166 over the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.