Cowen Initiates Coverage on Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FTNT. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.67.

Shares of FTNT traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $215.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,771. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $218.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 72.88, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.52 and a 200-day moving average of $164.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $216,533.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,990 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $1,718,808.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,070.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,546 shares of company stock worth $13,220,614 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

