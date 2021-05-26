Cqs Us LLC Acquires 62,239 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

Cqs Us LLC grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) by 95.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,239 shares during the quarter. Cqs Us LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $6,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIACA. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIACA traded up $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.75. The company had a trading volume of 10,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,523. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.45 and a 52 week high of $101.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.45.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.