Cqs Us LLC Buys New Holdings in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Cqs Us LLC bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 183,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000. Cqs Us LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Golden Ocean Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 339,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 211,589 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth $16,392,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. 15.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

GOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

GOGL traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.63. 49,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,220. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 3.49%.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 9.4%.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.