Cqs Us LLC Has $8.40 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cqs Us LLC lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 56,045 shares during the quarter. Cqs Us LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

NKE stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.14. The stock had a trading volume of 452,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,334,831. The firm has a market cap of $216.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.78. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.44 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

