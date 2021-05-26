Cqs Us LLC Makes New $21.67 Million Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Cqs Us LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 190,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $21,673,000. Simon Property Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Cqs Us LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cqs Us LLC owned 0.06% of Simon Property Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after acquiring an additional 63,749 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,672,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,883,000 after acquiring an additional 408,670 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.73.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.80. 38,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433,543. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.36 and a 1 year high of $128.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.67 and a 200 day moving average of $102.17.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.08%.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.