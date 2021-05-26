Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 92,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,626,967 shares.The stock last traded at $10.64 and had previously closed at $10.78.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.96%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 260,931.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,888 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 37.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,702,000 after buying an additional 1,241,159 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth about $10,161,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 663.4% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,023,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,844,000 after buying an additional 889,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,992,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after acquiring an additional 667,939 shares during the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

