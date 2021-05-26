Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys 2,121 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 53,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.17. The company had a trading volume of 56,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,911,045. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day moving average is $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.46.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

