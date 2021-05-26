Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,226 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $731,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen increased their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.36. The company had a trading volume of 104,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,848,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $126.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.31 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.21.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 22.35%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

