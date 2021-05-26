Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 65,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 200,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 784,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,615,000 after purchasing an additional 106,281 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 104,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.85. 22,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,893. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.61 and its 200-day moving average is $60.12. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $63.96.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

