Critical Analysis: Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) & Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) and Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.4% of Akerna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Upwork shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Akerna shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Upwork shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Akerna and Upwork, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akerna 0 0 1 0 3.00 Upwork 0 1 6 0 2.86

Akerna currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 191.67%. Upwork has a consensus price target of $60.75, suggesting a potential upside of 38.35%. Given Akerna’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Akerna is more favorable than Upwork.

Profitability

This table compares Akerna and Upwork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna -188.28% -57.00% -30.11% Upwork -5.12% -7.15% -3.98%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Akerna and Upwork’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna $12.57 million 6.19 -$15.53 million N/A N/A Upwork $373.63 million 14.82 -$22.87 million ($0.19) -231.11

Akerna has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Upwork.

Volatility & Risk

Akerna has a beta of 2.65, suggesting that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upwork has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Upwork beats Akerna on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics. In addition, the company operates seed-to-sale platform that allows cultivators to track and report various stage of their cannabis growing operations, production, and sales processes. Further, it offers cannabis cultivation management and software to manage and optimize operational workflow in business analytics; and cannabis tracking technology that provides seed-to-sale-to-self data. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development. Its platform also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. The company's platform offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with freelancers comprising communication and collaboration, time tracking, invoicing, and payment. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll, as well as managed and internet escrow agency services. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

