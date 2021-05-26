Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COIHY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

OTCMKTS:COIHY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.52. 718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214. Croda International has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6092 per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.75%.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

