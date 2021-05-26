Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on COIHY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.
OTCMKTS:COIHY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.52. 718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214. Croda International has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 0.84.
About Croda International
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
