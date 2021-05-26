Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0777 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 22.8% over the last three years.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $10.57. The company has a market cap of $57.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) by 309.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.94% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

