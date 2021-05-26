CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 73.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $212.86 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.51 and a 52-week high of $251.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -495.01 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.30.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total transaction of $7,209,133.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 310,433 shares of company stock valued at $62,051,331. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

