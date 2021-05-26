Crypto.com Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.26 Billion (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 26th. During the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $3.26 billion and $93.29 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00078249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00018203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $369.79 or 0.00947288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,824.99 or 0.09798362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00091283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Coin Profile

CRO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.