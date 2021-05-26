CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 325.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares during the period. CSX accounts for 0.3% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.47. The company had a trading volume of 164,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,820,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.39. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The firm has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.58.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $5,006,691.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,573,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.