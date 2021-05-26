CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CRT.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 15th

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0669 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

CRT.UN stock traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.51. 37,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,704. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of C$3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 38.74. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$12.90 and a one year high of C$16.89.

CRT.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered CT Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

