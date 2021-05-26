Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.70.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $254.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. Cummins has a 12 month low of $158.92 and a 12 month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Cummins by 58.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.