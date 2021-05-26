Curate Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.76 Million (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Curate has a total market cap of $17.53 million and $2.76 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curate coin can now be bought for approximately $2.47 or 0.00006451 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Curate has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00078594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00018883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.61 or 0.00966704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,718.97 or 0.09700668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00091664 BTC.

Curate Coin Profile

Curate (XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,087,774 coins. Curate’s official website is curate.style . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

